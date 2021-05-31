Arnous: The Slogan “Hope for Action” Must Be Realized

Syria’s premier has laid out a set of ambitious reforms to streamline the public sector, writes Al-Watan.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Hussein Arnous chaired a meeting at the Ministry of Industry exploring how to rebuild the industrial public sector and bolster its performance. The meeting also considered how to secure all necessary conditions for continuing to produce various materials and commodities, while also meeting local demand, in satisfying fundamental aspects of the national economy. These efforts will also require developing the legislative structure needed for combating the unjust economic sanctions currently imposed on Syria.

Arnous stressed the importance of setting priorities accurately and realizing the slogan “Hope in Action” on the ground. This will necessitate exploring all possibilities for increasing production capacity; harnessing all human, material, and financial resources in industrial and manufacturing facilities; reducing production costs; slashing wastage of supplies, raw materials, production costs; reducing import dependence, and fostering an intellectual and productive capacity capable of launching optimal investment in all industrial public sector facilities. The latter initiative would involve harnessing modern technology in the sector, which would ensure greater productivity and quality standards.

The Prime Minister called for creating specialized units for quality control in each laboratory and factory, tasked with finding solutions to the various bottlenecks along value chains. The units would also ensure that the appropriate people occupy administrative positions and make accurate decisions, based on the nation’s and citizens’ shared interests. The reforms should also deliver an integrated national industry, drawing together public and private sectors, to avoid unnecessary competition. Arnous pointed out that the private sector should be a strategic partner in these efforts, which receives both support and guaranteed facilities.

