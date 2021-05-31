Private Companies Resume Flights From Saudi Arabia to Syria via Jordan

Several Saudi airline companies have resumed flights from Saudia Arabia to Syria after a diplomatic rift, writes Baladi News.

Several private Saudi airline carriers have announced that flights will resume from all over Saudi Arabia to Syria, starting in June.

The companies announced that the necessary travel arrangements were “a booking facility on a Jordanian platform and COVID-19 screening.” The publication indicated that those who have trouble booking on the Jordanian platform can contact the Travel Office for assistance.

In these announcements, the travel companies noted that bus changeovers would take place in Jordan.

Among the companies that announced the start of flights are Al-Azhari International Travel, Bassam International Transport, and Al-Qalati International Travel Group. Flights will run from Mecca, Jeddah, Medina, and al-Qaryat to all Syrian governorates.

Until now, there has been no official announcement that the road between Saudi Arabia and Syria (via Jordan) has reopened for vehicles aside from freight trucks. These circumstances came about because diplomatic relations between the two countries have been severed since 2011.

Observers say that flights operating once more between Syria and Saudi Arabia indicate an implicit agreement or leniency by border officials towards the travel companies. Since May 2019, the companies have run regular flights from Saudi Arabia to Syria and vice versa, which service the governorates of Damascus, Daraa, Homs, and Hama.

Since 2012, flights from Syria to Saudi Arabia, passing over Jordan, have been suspended since Syrian opposition groups took control of the Naseeb crossing.

