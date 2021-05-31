Syrian Ambassador to Jordan Talks About Improving Relations With Amman, Cyprus Reopens Embassy

Diplomatic relations between Jordan and Syria may be improving, writes Al-Watan.

Syrian Ambassador to Jordan Essam Niall has described Syrian relations with Jordan as “improving.” Niall referred to a meeting he held with Jordan’s Transport Minister, which concerned the facilitation of movement between the two countries across border crossings.

“Relations will improve significantly in the near future,” Niall said.

“Such meetings create a path for improving relations between the two countries at all levels,” Niall said.

The ambassador said the meeting “discussed the transport sector’s various challenges and ways to facilitate movement between the two countries.”

According to the ambassador, the meeting discussed: “the need to standardize transit fees between the two countries and the importance of reciprocity, as well as the possibility of resuming flights between Damascus and Amman.”

In other news, the Embassy of Cyprus signed a contract to rent a building owned by the Abu Rummana Syndicate of Lawyers, with a view to reopen its embassy in Damascus.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.