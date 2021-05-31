Loyalists Complain: Tartous Has Become a Hotbed for Drug Traffickers and Standover Gangs

The security situation in Tartous has become unbearable for many residents of the coastal town, writes SY 24.

According to reports from the coastal city of Tartous, residents have reached unprecedented levels of dissatisfaction with the prevailing insecurity and standover tactics of armed groups, who are terrorizing and threatening the city’s residents. At present, there is no authority figure capable of putting a stop to this behavior.

The SY 24 platform monitored complaints and opinions from inside the city, particularly those loyal to the Syrian regime. This monitoring confirmed the level of insecurity in the area.

Sources from inside Tartous confirmed that the city had become a central point for “gangs committing extortion, murder, and drug use.”

Tartus has also become a “hotbed for arms dealers and groups that threaten people’s lives,” the sources said. These criminal activities have become a preoccupation, which haunts Tartous’ residents.

According to the same sources, the reported murder of a 34-year-old male resident of Tartous, by unidentified gunmen, has caused community voices to rise up and demand an end to the deteriorating security situation,

The regime-controlled areas of the Syrian coast lack security due to the bullying tactics of groups aligned with the Assad family, as well as National Defense Forces militias and common thugs (Shabeeha). These groups operate without any control over them.

