Assad’s Competitors Congratulate Him on His Elections President

Unsuccessful presidential candidates have congratulated President Bashar al-Assad on his victory, according to The Syria Times.

Presidential candidates Abdullah Salloum Abdullah and Mahmoud Mar’ai congratulated President Bashar al- Assad on his re-election for the post of president of the Syrian Arab Republic.

Salloum affirmed that all Syrians won as soon as the presidential elections were completed, which is considered a new victory for the Syrian people and for Syria. In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Abdullah expressed thanks and gratitude to the people of Syria in his name and on behalf of the Socialist Unionist Party for their enthusiasm and patriotism by their participation in the presidential elections.

For his role, Mahmoud Mar’ai, announced that the stage of competition had stopped with the end of the Syrian presidential election and that the Syrian people said their word and elected the president of their country, congratulating Assad on winning the post of the President of the Republic.

“I accepted the election results and I congratulate President Assad on being elected as a president to all Syrians, and we all hope to achieve together the liberation from occupations and terrorism”, Mar’ai said in a press conference held on Saturday evening.

