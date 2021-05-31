Chemical Attacks Architects to Head Syria’s Research Center

A mastermind behind Syria’s chemical weapons attacks is set to head the Center for Scientific Studies and Research, reports Zaman Al-Wasl.

Bashar al-Assad has appointed Mohamed Khaled Nasri as a Director-General of the Center for Scientific Studies and Research, succeeding Amr Armanazi who held the post for 22 years.

Nasri, who ran the Institute 1000 in the scientific research center, is considered one the masterminds of Syrian chemical weapons and the one who hid chemical stockpiles in secret depots near Damascus, according to Zaman al-Wasl’s documents.

In September 2018, an official document obtained by Zaman al-Wasl and signed by Nasri, then Institute 1000 director, revealed that the Syrian regime had transferred most chemical weapons stockpiles from Jamraya town in 2013 to secret depots near Damascus after the deadly Sarin gas attack on E=eastern Ghouta suburbs.

