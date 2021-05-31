Damascus Residents Resort to Solar Power Due to Power Rationing

Damascenes have been forced to use solar power in the absence of electricity supply, reports North Press.

Long-hour power rationing and the absence of fuel constituted a serious challenge for Faris Jabr and urged him to find a solution, otherwise, he would be forced to close his computer games center.

Jabr, who resides in the al-Mazra’a neighborhood in Damascus, could not find a better solution than solar power.

He believes that despite the high price of installing solar panels to provide electricity, “the long duration of power and the lack of need for periodic maintenance in addition to the lack of fuel and its high price in the black market make their usage better and more cost-effective.”

The solar panels and their batteries cost about 12 million Syrian pounds (about 3,750 dollars).

Power rationing in some neighborhoods of Damascus has reached a five-hour cut-off for one hour of delivery.

One liter of gasoline is sold for 5,000 pounds in the black market, whereas one liter of fuel is sold for 2,500 pounds. This price could be doubled in the case of a shortage of supplies in the market.

“The government’s failure to secure residents’ needs have put all professions under threat of suspension due to the deterioration and poor service situation,” Jabr said.

Like other alternatives that the Syrians resorted to, solar power appeared to circumvent the bad living and service conditions.

Meanwhile, in the northeast, the low level of the Euphrates water raised the water turbidity rate to the fourth degree (NTU4), officials at the central laboratory of the main drinking water station in Raqqa, northern Syria, said.

NTU stands for Nephelometric Turbidity unit, as in the unit used to measure the turbidity of a fluid or the presence of suspended particles in water. The higher the concentration of suspended solids in the water, the dirtier it looks and the higher the turbidity is. The turbidity of drinking water should never exceed 5 NTU.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.