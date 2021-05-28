Hama Wheat Season Endangered by Field Mice

A lack of ability to control field mice populations is damaging wheat yields near Hama, writes Baladi News.

Media reports revealed that field mice have endangered the wheat season in the al-Ghab region and the western and northern Hama countryside — areas under regime control.

According to a report by the website Qassioun, field mice pose a serious threat to wheat fields when poisons are unavailable to control them, or too expensive.

Farmers in the regime-controlled governorate of al-Quneitra have lost one-third of their wheat, barley, and corn harvests because of field mice, according to a report by the Snack Syrian website.

Observers believe that the regime-controlled areas are suffering from an ongoing bread crisis due to the lack of wheat, therefore relying on whatever wheat can be imported from Russia.

