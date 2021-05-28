24 Hours After the Elections Play-Off, the EU Deals a Major Blow to the Assad Regime

EU sanctions will be extended for another year, dealing a blow to Assad, reports Thiqa Agency.

The European Union announced in a statement on Thursday that its sanctions against Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s regime since 2011 have been extended for an additional year, a day after the election.

“Today, the EU’s restrictive measures against the Syrian regime have been extended for an additional year until June 1, 2022, as the country’s civilian population continues to be suppressed by the regime,” the EU Council said.

The council added that the sanctions are currently targeting 283 figures whose assets in EU territory have been frozen and their travel to EU countries banned, and 70 entities are subject to asset freezes.

“The current sanctions against the Syrian regime were imposed in 2011 in response to the regime’s harsh repression of the civilian population by Bashar al-Assad,” the statement said.

“These measures also target prominent businessmen who benefit from their relations with the regime and the war economy,” the council said.

His sanctions also include “a ban on oil imports, restrictions on certain investments, freezing the assets of the Central Bank of the European Union, and restricting the export of equipment and technology that may be used for internal repression or for monitoring and intercepting internet or telephone communications,” he said.

