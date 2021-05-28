Curfew and Arrests in Daraa After Regime Security Headquarters Targeted

The regime has made several arrests near Daraa after an armed attack on the Baath party’s division headquarters, according to Al-Souria Net.

On Thursday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces made a series of arrests in Dael city in the northern Daraa countryside. The arrests responded to an armed attack on the party’s division headquarters in the city and two military checkpoints held by the regime.

Media sources told Alsouria Net that Assad’s forces have conducted raids and searches since Thursday morning to locate wanted persons. Security forces also burned down the house of a wanted suspect after he fled. The operation resulted in the arrest of at least four people.

The sources added that the regime’s security services arrested Ms. Um Walid al-Shahadat in the city of Dael on the basis that she had prevented them from arresting her son when she became aware that Assad’s forces were in the area.

The arrested persons include Ahmed Hariri, Mustafa Abu Bassel, Walid al-Shahadat, and his mother, while Musa al-Hariri’s house was burned down.

On Thursday morning, local news networks spotted a procession of five vehicles containing Assad’s forces into Dael city, which started from Khirbet Ghazaleh on the al-Mujbal road.

These events came hours after attacks on the Baath Party headquarters in Dael and two military points held by Assad’s air intelligence forces. The attacks resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, activists said.

Assad’s forces subsequently imposed a curfew, which was announced from loudspeakers in the city’s mosques. Assad’s forces called in military reinforcements and then conducted the raids and arrests, according to the Ahrar Hauran Group.

Several cities and villages in Daraa Governorate are witnessing a widespread protest movement against the Assad regime’s presidential elections on Wednesday, May 26. The protests featured a general strike and shop closures in the cities of al-Hrak, Tafas, Nawa, and Saida.

General strike, anti-demonstration sentiments, and calls for protests

Moreover, an anti-Assad discourse has spread through the streets of the governorate. Activists have circulated pictures from the courtyard of al-Omari Mosque in Daraa al-Balad, which show a plaque being raised, saying: “Syrians have no future with this killer.”

Residents also staged well-attended protests yesterday, which rejected the elections. The protesters demanded the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and the realization of Syrian demands for freedom and justice.

Explosions in Dael

In other news, two successive explosions took place in the city of Dael, which is in the central countryside of Daraa Governorate, according to Al-Etihad Press. The explosions were followed by clashes and heavy gunfire, which involved light weapons and anti-aircraft guns.

The clashes were concentrated near the Baath Party division and the police station in the city center, where security forces are stationed. RPG missiles caused the explosions.

Clashes continued in Dael city, which is in the central countryside of Daraa Governorate, at all the city’s military checkpoints. Meanwhile, military reinforcements were called in from the military barracks in Tal al-Khader, west of Dael city. The reinforcements consisted of soldiers and tanks, which entered the city.

Dael lies within a security zone, with several headquarters for air intelligence security and military checkpoints.

The clashes began more than a day ago when two RPG shells were fired. This was followed by clashes and heavy gunfire with light weapons and anti-aircraft guns.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.