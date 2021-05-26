Three Russian Long-Range Bombers Land in Hmeimim

Three large warplanes have been stationed in a Russian airbase in Syria’s Hmeimim, reports Al-Watan.

The Russian Defense Ministry has announced the arrival of three Tu-22M3 (Tupolev) long-range bombers at Russia’s Hmeimim base in Syria, where the planes will be stationed for the first time.

“This is the first time that this type of aircraft has been stationed at Hmeimim airport,” the ministry was quoted as saying in a statement. Long-range bomber crews will learn practical skills during flight training missions in new geographical areas, over Mediterranean airspace.”

The Russian Defense Ministry indicated that Russian long-range bombers would return to their permanent bases in Russia after finishing the training missions to become familiar with Mediterranean airspace.

The ministry noted that the second runway’s reconstruction had now been completed. The reconstruction involved a full replacement of the outer cover, as well as installing new lighting and communication equipment. Now that the runway is longer, the airport can receive and service a wider range of aircraft.

The Ministry stressed that all types of Russian Air Force aircraft could now fly from Hmeimim Air Base, including heavy aircraft.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.