Jaafari Receives Multinational Delegation, Including Americans and European 

A top Syrian politician has met with a delegation of visitors from various western countries, writes Al-Watan.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari confirmed that the presidential elections comply with the Syrian constitution. He described the elections as indicative of the government’s commitment to implementing the constitution’s provisions and ensuring that Syrians can exercise their electoral rights. In this way, they will frustrate plans to create a constitutional vacuum in the country.

Al-Jaafari received a delegation of visitors from the US, Europe, Canada, and Africa, as well as several Syrian expatriates from the United States of America. He explained to the delegation that despite all attempts by forces targeting Syria and its allies to disrupt the constitutional process, their efforts will not impact the proper conduct of this national entitlement. Moreover, the attempted disruption will not undermine the determination of the government and the people to maintain the independence of Syria’s national decision-making and all aspects of the nation’s sovereignty.

During the meeting, Jaafari presented the guest delegation with a comprehensive political explanation of plots and terrorist warfare against Syria. In turn, he explained how the Syrian leadership, the army, and the people had together frustrated these plots and achieved victory, especially in the struggle against terrorism for the whole world.

Al-Jaafari thanked the delegation’s members for coming to Syria to cover the constitutional process of electing the Syrian Arab Republic’s president. He noted the importance of attending such an important event and bearing witness, with clear eyes, to the proper conduct of the constitutional process.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.