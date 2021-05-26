Shaaban: Syria and Iran Will Be the Beacon of Independent Decision in Region and the World

A Syrian advisor to the president has upheld the country as a beacon against imperialism, writes SANA.

Special Advisor at the presidency of the Republic, Bouthaina Shaaban, affirmed that Syria suffered throughout history from occupation and colonialism, but it has always come out victorious.

He added that Syria and Iran will be the beacon of the independent decision and model of freedom in the region and the world.

Shaaban, during a meeting with a delegation of the Iranian Islamic Shoura council, headed by Zahra al-Lahian, which is on a visit to Syria to keep up with presidential elections, thanked Iran’s efforts and its response to the Syrian government’s invitation to accompany the presidential elections scheduled on May 26th.

She also expressed the gratitude of the Syrian people for the Iranian role in combating terrorism, stressing that the Syrian and Iranian peoples will overcome all the difficulties surrounding them.

In turn, the Chairwoman of the Iranian delegation referred to Syrian pivotal role in the region, stressing that Syria has resisted imperialism.

She added that the war on Syria was a global one, but this war failed to achieve its goal in overthrowing the Syrian state.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.