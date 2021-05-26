Government: All Logistic Preparations for Presidential Electoral Process Completed

Syrians will begin choosing their next president from over 12,000 polling stations, writes SANA.

Syrians are heading to polling stations on Wednesday to cast their votes and choose their president from among three candidates: Abdullah Abdullah, Bashar al-Assad, and Mahmoud Mar’ai.

With preparations completed for the judicial subcommittees in the governorates and the cessation of all forms of electoral propaganda for the candidates on Tuesday, 12,102 polling centers will open on Wednesday in all governorates for Syrian citizens, as the number of eligible voters registered inside and outside Syria has reached more than 18 million.

Interior Minister Maj. Gen. Mohammad Khaled al-Rahmoun announced in a press conference on Tuesday that all logistic preparations and measures needed for the electoral process were completed.

Friendly delegations

People’s Assembly Speaker, Hammoudeh Sabbagh, affirmed that Syrian-Iraqi relations are deep, hailing Iraq’s continuous support to Syria in various fields.

While meeting a delegation from the Iraqi parliament, Sabbagh expressed his appreciation for its response to the invitation to keep pace with the presidential election process and to inspect its course on May 26.

He called for the development of the Syrian-Iraqi parliamentary relations, pushing them forward to achieve the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.

Sabbagh also met a delegation of the Iranian Islamic Shura council, headed by Zahraa al-Lahian, Chairman of the Human Rights’ Committee of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Council.

For her part, Lahian considered that the presidential elections represent an important turning point in the modern history of Syria and contribute directly to achieving a bright and prosperous future for the Syrian people.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.