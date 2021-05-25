ISIS Kills Several Officers in the Syrian Desert, Including One Senior Operative

ISIS has targeted regime soldiers in multiple attacks over the past week, according to SY 24.

The Islamic State (ISIS) has carried out a series of attacks over the past week, targeting regime forces and the Quds Force militia in the Syrian desert, which are operating alongside the Russian-led military operation in the eastern Homs countryside.

Pro-regime pages mourned an officer and many soldiers in the regime’s army after ISIS targeted a military vehicle carrying them on the outskirts of Sukhna city.

Media sources confirmed the deaths of Major-General Joudat Nazir Shaabo, Brigadier-General Hussein Issa, and Lieutenant-Colonel Alaa Ibrahim. The victims died after an explosive device was detonated as their car passed along the road between Palmyra and Sukhna cities.

Major-General Shaabo comes from the village of al-Hanadi in the Lattakia countryside. He was the regime forces’ commander of military operations in Palmyra and, despite Shaabo reaching retirement age years ago, the regime extended his term of service in the army.

In this context, the Russian-led military campaign continues, in tandem with regime forces and the Quds Force militia loyal to Russia and the regime. The operation’s objective is to secure the road between Palmyra and Sukhna from ISIS attacks.

According to local sources, Russian warplanes launched several airstrikes, which targeted positions where ISIS militants are believed to be holed up. The airborne operation occurs in conjunction with a ground sweep by the Quds Force militia and regime forces in the area.

