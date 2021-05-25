AANES Closes Crossings With the Assad Regime “Until Further Notice”

The opposition authority of northern and eastern Syria has closed internal crossings with regime-held areas, reports the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), which controls regions in northern and eastern Syria, announced that it has closed its internal crossings with areas controlled by Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

The administration issued a statement through its official identifiers on Monday, saying that the crossings will be closed from 7:00 p.m. “until further notice.”

It was not clear why the AANEs had made this decision.

Meanwhile, the Damascus government had not disclosed its position on the decision at the time of writing this report.

These events come just two days ahead of the Assad regime’s elections, which are scheduled for May 26.

Several internal crossings link the Autonomous Administration-held areas with the Assad regime’s territory. The crossings are located across the governorates of Hassakeh, Deir-ez-Zor, and Raqqa.

The crossings impacted by the decision are the Tayeh crossing, west of Manbij city in the eastern Aleppo countryside; the Tabqa crossing, in the western countryside of Raqqa; the al-Akershi crossing in the southern Raqqa countryside; and the Salhia crossing in Deir-ez-Zor.

These crossings have been closed before in recent times, the latest occasion being during the coronavirus outbreak in northern and eastern Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.