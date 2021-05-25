Three Killed in Motorcycle Bomb Explosion in Jarablus, Aleppo Countryside

A bomb has killed three individuals in rural Aleppo including a man, his wife, and their child, writes Etihad Press.

A motorcycle bomb detonated on Monday, killing three civilians and injuring others in the city of Jarablus, located in rural Aleppo.

According to field sources, the bomb exploded in the market of the city of Jarablus, killing three civilians and injuring several others. Some of the wounded remain in critical condition and were taken to hospitals nearby.

The “Directorate of Civil Defense in Aleppo Free Province” said on its official Facebook page that the victims were a man, his wife, and their child. The explosion also injured a young man, who remains in critical condition.

On April 27, the Syria Civil Defense (White Helmets) organization announced that a car bomb and a motorcycle exploded in the city center, killing a child and injuring 20 people. This event followed nearly two months of no bombings occurring in the city.

The factions accuse the People’s Protection Units, ISIS, and the Damascus government of being responsible for the bombings, which target areas controlled by pro-Turkish groups. The alleged aim of the plots is to fuel confusion and security chaos.

