Syria Participates in the 74th Session of the World Health Assembly

Syria has attended the World Health Assembly, held in Geneva, writes SANA.

With the participation of Syria, the 74th session of the World Health Assembly, which is held virtually in Geneva, began its activities on Monday.

More than 850 bodies representing the member states of the Assembly, international organizations, and donors take part in the six-day meeting.

The 194 member states of the Assembly, including Syria, represented by a delegation headed by Minister of Health Dr. Hassan al-Ghabash, put forward their plans to respond to the Covid 19 pandemic, especially with regard to supporting medical analysis laboratories and tracking the implementation of immunization plans against the coronavirus and the impact of its spread in health systems in various countries and the application of the primary health care program.

