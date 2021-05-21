Samir Geagea: Syrians Participating in Assad’s Election Should Leave Lebanon

Lebanese politician Samir Geagea is calling on Assad supporters to return home, opposition website Alsouria says

Samir Geagea, head of the Lebanese Forces party, called on Syrians living in Lebanon and participating in the elections of regime president Bashar al-Assad to leave Lebanese territory. He described the elections as “a farce and a tragedy.”

The regime’s embassy in Beirut announced that, on Thursday, it will open its doors to those wishing to vote in the “presidential elections.”

Geagea described the elections as “a tragic farce,” noting that “the definition of an emigrant is clear and internationally recognized. An emigrant is a person who left his country due to force majeure and security risks preventing him from staying there.”

Geagea called on Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun and caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab to give the necessary instructions “in order to obtain full lists containing the names of those who will vote for Assad tomorrow, and to ask them to leave Lebanon immediately.”

Geagea explained the reason he requested voters to leave to regime-controlled areas is “because they will elect this regime, and thus it does not impose a threat to them.”

Wiam Wahab, the head of the Arab Tawhid Party and a supporter of the Assad regime, attacked Geagea by saying, “I sincerely apologize to you, and I tell you that you don’t own this decision, and you can’t control it.”

Last week, media outlets highlighted that pro-regime Lebanese personalities, entities, and political parties have pressured and threatened some Syrians. The threats forced these Syrians to register their names on election lists and go to the regime’s embassy in Hazmieh to “vote.”

