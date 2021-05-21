After Being Prevented from Holding Founding Conference in Damascus, Opposition Group Meets Remotely

A domestic opposition grouping is holding its founding conference, but only virtually, after the Damascus authorities banned the gathering, the Thiqa news agency reports

The National Democratic Front (NDF or Jude according to its Arabic acronym), a self-described domestic opposition party, held its first conference remotely. The Front was prevented from holding the conference in the country.

Asaad Rashid, president of the Front’s founding conference, announced that an executive body had been elected and formed for the conference. The session also established a supervisory and evaluation body, appointed a central body of group and independent representatives, and approved documents.

The conference was held according to a fragmented five-stage process, under the slogan “Towards Syria being a civil and democratic state.” During the conference, participants said that their work must continue as part of a political solution and the decisions adopted by internationally legitimate organisations. The Syrian regime must also be pressured to release detainees and provide information on those who have been forcibly disappeared, they added.

According to Ahmed al-Asiri, the Front’s Secretary-General, the Front comprises several political groups that position themselves as part of the “national domestic opposition.” “[We are] democratic opposition groups that have chosen, from the beginning, to pursue a negotiated political solution, which leads to national democratic change and political transition,” al-Asiri said.

At the end of March, the Front attempted to hold its founding conference in Damascus in the presence of groups affiliated with the National Coordination Committee for Democratic Change. The conference was intended to take place alongside “at least other political groups in Syria — some independent opposition national figures, as well as groups or personalities currently outside Syria, who wish to adopt a political solution.”

