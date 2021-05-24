Damascus: Syrian Presidential Elections “Far Better” Than US Ones

A top Syrian representative has positively compared the Syrian elections to American elections, writes North Press.

The Syrian Foreign Minister, Faysal Mekdad, said that the presidential elections are “thousands of times better” than the American ones, which he described as “a farce.”

Mekdad’s talk came as he delivered the voting results at Syrian embassies to the Ministry of Justice, which were broadcast live by TV channels affiliated with the Syrian government.

On May 26, presidential elections will take place in Syria, in which Abdullah Salloum Abdullah and Mahmoud Mar’ai will compete alongside current president Bashar al-Assad.

Mekdad described the voting processes in Syria’s embassies as “very remarkable” and having an “atmosphere of freedom and democracy” in which Syrians expressed “their views with great precision and freedom.”

In April, the spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations Stephane Dujarric said that the vote is not part of the political process set by UN Security Council Resolution 2254. “Tens of thousands of people came from all regions of Lebanon to the Syrian embassy to exercise their voting rights,” according to Mekdad.

