Syrian Businessman Adib Kabour’s Brother Killed in Syria

The brother of a high-profile Syrian businessman has been murdered in mysterious circumstances, reports Al-Souria Net.

Hossam Kabour, the brother of a Syrian businessman and vice-chairman of the Damascus Chamber of Industry, Adib Kabour, was murdered in central Damascus in mysterious circumstances.

“The chairman and members of the Board of Directors of the Damascus Chamber of Industry mourn the death of Hossam Hosni Kabour, brother of Mr. Adib Kabour, vice chairman of the Damascus Chamber of Industry,” a statement said.

The actor Mustafa Al-Khani said on his Twitter account: “A horrible murder in the middle of Damascus, in al-Taliani neighborhood, and in broad daylight!!! “Rest in peace, Mr. Hossam Kabour, and our condolences go to your mother, your children, your brothers, and your family.”

The government’s Interior Ministry did not provide a statement explaining the circumstances of Kabour’s murder.

Adib Kabour is a Syrian businessman known for importing “Mate” into Syria, to the point where he became known as the “King of Mate.”

Adib Kabour has been chairman for the Kabour International Group’s board of directors and the First Vice Chairman of the Damascus Chamber of Industry since 2018. He has been a board member since 2015 and a member of the Chamber’s Investment and Banking Committee.

In addition, Adib Kabour has served as the general manager of High and Commercial Investments in Syria, according to the local website “Al-Iqtisadi.”

Last April, the Saudi Directorate-General of Drug Control announced the seizure of more than 19 million amphetamine tablets, which had been concealed inside bottles of “Mate” herbal drinks, originating from Syria.

The Kabour Group released a statement, saying that: “smuggling narcotics inside products with global standing is destroying the company’s reputation.” The statement called on the Assad government to uncover the networks responsible for drug smuggling.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.