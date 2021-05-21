SDF Leader Calls on AANES to be Transparent in its Decision-making Process

Following protests over a recent decision to raise fuel prices, Mazloum Abdi is calling for the autonomous administration of northeast Syria to be more transparent, North Press is reporting

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi said on Thursday that the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) has to be transparent when releasing and discussing decisions, though he understands the Administration’s efforts to direct support towards basic services such as electricity, water, education, and health.

“Constructive interaction between AANES and residents that we witnessed during the past days ensures that we are following the right path towards a better future,” Abdi tweeted on his official account.

On Tuesday, cities and towns in AANES-held areas witnessed protests against Resolution 119 to raise fuel prices.

AANES issued later Resolution 123, by which it cancelled Resolution 119, in response to popular demands, AbdulHamid al-Mehbash, co-chair of the Executive Council of AANES said.

Meanwhile, Abdi called on residents to cooperate and support the AANES’ institutions to enable these institutions to accomplish their duties.

He also warned against the exploitation of some “irregular cells” that aim to hurt trust and stability in the region.

