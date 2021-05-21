Officials Say Electoral Process Abroad Proceeding Smoothly 

State news agency SANA is claiming is that early voting in Syrian embassies for the Presidential elections has been a success

The Chairman of the Higher Judicial Committee for Elections (HJCE), Samer Zemreik, stressed that the electoral process at the Syrian embassies abroad proceeded transparently, smoothly and with integrity, without any problem and obstacle, asserting that the committee is looking at extending the voting time at the voting centers.

In a statement to SANA reporter on Thursday, Zemreik added that the committee would determine whether it will extend the voting process based on the General Elections Law which allows the extension of the voting period of elections for up to five hours in some or all voting centers.

He said that following the closure of the ballot boxes, the electoral committees will start counting and tallying votes, then we send the results through the Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ministry.

Syrians abroad proved the extent of their belonging and commitment to their motherland, Syria. The huge turnout witnessed at the Syrian Embassy in Beirut, as the Syrians have crowded to cast their votes, reflects the correct practice of their constitutional right, the HJCE chairman went on saying.

Every Syrian citizen who is not residing in Syria has the right to practice his right in the presidential elections of the Syrian Arab Republic according to the provisions of the General Elections Law under the conditions that he has registered his name at the electoral lists.

The elections abroad are held at most ten days before the date of the elections in Syria.

Iran

Syrian citizens went to the Syrian Embassy in Tehran to cast their votes in the presidential elections.

Ambassador Dr. Shafiq Dayoub said in a statement that the wide and large turnout reflects the amity and loyalty of the Syrians residing in Iran to their homeland as well as expressing their support for their people and army in defense of their country, its sovereignty and independence.

Lebanon

Syria’s Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Abdul-Karim said that members of the Syrian community in Lebanon arrive yesterday morning at the embassy to cast their votes in the presidential elections, as it is considered a constitutional right and duty.

Groups of Lebanese people on Thursday attacked Syrian citizens residing in Lebanon while they were heading to the Syrian Embassy, smashing car windows and blocking roads.

Syrians have been attacked in several areas in Lebanon and roads were blocked, causing the injury of dozens of them.

Australia

Honorary Consul of Syria in Sydney, Dr. Maher Dabbagh said on Thursday that tallying votes of the Syrians at the Syrian Consulate in the cities of Sydney and Melbourne started following the closure of the ballot boxes.

China

Syrian ambassador in Beijing, Dr. Imad Moustapha, announced the closing of the ballot boxes for the presidential elections for Syrians residing in China at the embassy, after the end of the voting process, according to Beijing’s local time.

Moustapha said in a statement to SANA, at “7:00 pm Beijing time, the ballot boxes were officially closed.”

He pointed out that hundreds of Syrian citizens residing in various Chinese cities came to cast their votes and participate in this entitlement.

