Damascus, AANES Compete for Syria’s 2021 Wheat Crop

The drought is raising concerns in Syria around the next wheat crop, Asharq Al-Awsat writes

The absence of seasonal rains has triggered a severe drought across large parts of agricultural lands in northeastern Syria, harming wheat crops that the war-torn country was growing.

This raised the alarm on a potential depletion of the strategic harvest and a harsh year passing by for both the northeastern region and the country, which is struck by an economic crisis that has crippled its capacity for self-sufficiency.

Economic depression was set off by the fluctuation of the currency that saw the US dollar trading for SYP 3,100.

The dry spell has put some 265,000 hectares of arable farmlands out of production this year.

Considering these figures, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) and the Syrian government are competing for the year’s production.

Data predicts around one million hectares of land could be used for farming in Syria’s northeastern governorate of Hassakeh.

Salman Baroda, who heads the Economic and Agricultural Authority for the AANES, said that arrangements were made for receiving wheat and barley from farmers.

“We issued a circular in order to preserve the production of the season because AANES areas are in dire need of it, and through this circular, it is forbidden to transfer the barley and wheat materials even between the areas of the same governorates,” he told Asharq Al-Awsat.

Baroda explained that the circular was issued “with the aim of preserving seeds for coming years, and to fairly distribute flour to public and private bakeries, without the occurrence of crises like the one the region witnessed recently.”

