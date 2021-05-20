Dutch Police Investigate Syrian Refugee Over Assad Intelligence Ties

Dutch authorities suspect a Syrian refugee of having links to Syrian intelligence, reports Zaman Al-Wasl.

The Dutch police are investigating a Syrian refugee over links with the Syrian intelligences, The Telegraaf daily said Wednesday.

“Anas A.” used to send regular reports and information of Syrian refugees activities. He traveled to Damascus in March to meet with senior representatives from Bashar al-Assad’s regime where he met with three generals from the Syrian armed forces and the boss of the local immigration service.

Other Syrian refugees accuse him of being a spy. They threaten violence if the police don’t deal with him.

Two weeks ago, another Syrian refugee, who obtained asylum in the Netherlands, came under police scrutiny.

The Dutch Algemeen Dagblad daily said a Syrian refugee suspected of committing war crimes had suddenly disappeared, after he felt that he was being tracked by the Dutch police.

The Police International Crimes Team did not explain the reason for the arrest of the man before he was able to flee, nor his place of residence in the Netherlands, saying only that he had not yet been officially considered a suspect.

The report stated that in recent years, about ten suspected terrorists and war criminals among Syrian asylum seekers have already been arrested and tried in the Netherlands, all of these cases concerned groups that fought against the Syrian regime.

