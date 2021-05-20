Syrian, Iranian Talks on Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation

Syria and Iran have discussed improving bilateral cooperation and facilitating trade, reports SANA.

The Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development and head of the Iranian-Syrian Joint Economic Committee, Mohammad Eslam, discussed with the Syrian economic delegation prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation and means of upgrading it to achieve a serious and fruitful cooperation that is needed for the upcoming stage.

The Iranian Minister stressed during the meeting that the two sides have completed works to facilitate trade exchange to overcome the impacts of the unilateral coercive sanctions against the two countries.

On the other hand, Eslami stressed that holding the presidential elections in Syria is a victory for it, hailing Syria’s firm political stance.

The Iranian Assistant Minister of Industry and head of the Iranian Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), Hamid Zadboum, discussed, in a meeting with the Syrian economic delegation, prospects of bilateral cooperation in the fields that the Syrian sectors needed.

For his part, the Assistant Minister of Industry, Dr. Jamal al-Omar affirmed the serious will to work and cooperate with the Iranian side and promote the level of industrial cooperation.

The Iranian Defense Minister, General Amir Hatami, also met the Syrian delegation.

He reiterated that his country stands by Syria and supports the unity and sovereignty of its territories, noting that Tehran is ready to participate in its reconstruction process.

“Iran stands by the Syrian government and people to preserve its territorial integrity, and it is ready to participate in the reconstruction process,” Hatami added.

