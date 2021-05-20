The Monetary and Credit Board Allows People Coming to Syria To Bring in 500,000 Dollars

Visitors to Syria will now be able to bring in up to 500,000 dollars, according to SANA.

The Monetary and Credit Board has made a decision to allow people coming to Syria to bring in with them foreign banknotes up to an amount of 500,000 dollars or their equivalent in other foreign currencies, under the condition to properly declare it in accordance with to the patterns adopted by the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Commission.

This decision cancels a previous decision taken by the Board in 2015 that allows the people coming to Syria to bring in a sum of 1,000 dollars or their equivalent in other foreign currencies.

