Preparations for the Presidential Elections Completed at the Embassy in Beirut

Election preparations have been completed at Syria’s embassy in Lebanon, writes The Syria Times.

The Syrian ambassador to Lebanon Ali Abdel Karim affirmed on Wednesday that the preparations for the presidential elections have been completed at the headquarters of the Syrian Embassy in Beirut for Syrians residing in Lebanon to cast their votes in the presidential elections scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates called on Syrian citizens abroad to participate in the presidential elections tomorrow Thursday, by casting their votes, to affirm their free will, their national affiliation, and to contribute to rebuilding Syria, whose future must be decided by Syrians alone.

Ambassador Abdul Karim said during a press conference held at the embassy’s headquarters on Wednesday, “the technical and logistical equipment that we installed at the embassy allows us to overcome the obstacles that occurred in the previous elections in 2014 and we are working to avoid any gaps that may arise during these elections.”

He called on all citizens in Lebanon to participate in the elections.

