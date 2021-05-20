After Killing Seven Protestors, The Syrian Democratic Forces Back Down From Raising Fuel Prices

The Syrian Democratic Forces have killed several protesters against increased fuel prices, writes Baladi News.

On Wednesday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the military wing of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), reversed a decision to raise fuel prices in the areas under its control. The earlier decision had triggered a wave of anger throughout the Hassakeh Governorate. The most violent confrontations occurred in Hassakeh city and the southern Hassakeh countryside, where the SDF responded to protests with live gunfire. The clashes resulted in deaths and injuries.

Under the new Resolution 123, the AANES repealed Resolution 119, which had provided for increasing fuel prices.

Prices of heating oil increased from 75 Syrian pounds per liter to 250 pounds, premium fuel from 150 pounds per liter to 400 pounds, normal fuel from 210 pounds per liter to 410 pounds, and a gas cylinder from 2,500 pounds per liter to 8,000 pounds.

“The Executive Council of AANES decided to set fuel prices in the autonomous areas in accordance with a Public Fuel Administration proposal and the public interest,” said the statement announcing the decision to raise prices.

According to Hassakeh media sources, AANES security forces killed five martyrs amongst the protestors in the cities of Hassakeh, Shaddadi, and the area of District 47. Others were injured in Tuesday’s demonstrations. On Wednesday, a young man was martyred in Aidan village, while another passed away from injuries sustained on Tuesday in Shaddadi. Many demonstrations occurred in different areas in the governorate’s south, increasing the number of martyrs from protests against the fuel price decision to seven people.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.