Hamas: No Contacts With the Syrian Regime at Present

A Hamas spokesperson has emphasized that no diplomatic ties currently exist with the Syrian regime, writes Thiqa Agency.

Khaled Mashal, head of the Hamas Political Bureau abroad, stressed that Hamas has no contacts with the Syrian regime at present.

“We stayed in Damascus for a while and it was a golden era of official and popular support,” Mashal said according to a Russia Today report from Tuesday.

“We appreciate the support but, after the crisis there, the opportunity is no longer available,” Mashal said. “We are not hostile to anyone and we feel pain about the events in Syria.”

Mashal expressed hope that Syria will remain united. “We hope that the Syrian state will stabilize the population, ensuring that we are not a party to any crisis … and move away from sectarian, ethnic, and religious polarization,” Mashal said. “We can live and fight our battles together.”

Mashal described Hamas’ relationship with Iran as “excellent,” saying: “You stand for Palestinians’ rights and we thank you for that. We do not interfere in the internal affairs of states; nor are we part of other states’ agendas.”

When discussing Hezbollah’s potential entry in the current confrontation, Mashal said: “Becoming involved or not is a decision for anyone who wants to engage in the current confrontation,” Mashal said. “We leave the ultimate decision to each actor.”

Mashal stressed that Hamas and other Palestinian groups understand the complex reality of the situation. “We did not ask anyone to intervene,” Mashal said. “But we hope that everyone will become involved in the struggle.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.