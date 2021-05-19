High-Level US Delegation Visits Syria’s AANES

An American delegation has visited regions controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces, writes North Press.

On Monday, the US State Department said that a US delegation visited northeastern Syria on Sunday and met with senior officials there. The head of the delegation stressed support for continued stability in this region.

The State Department said on its official website that Acting Assistant Secretary of State Joey Hood traveled to northeastern Syria, accompanied by the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and the Special Representative for Syria, Aimee Cutrona.

The delegation included the Deputy Special Envoy for Syria, David Brownstein, and the Director of the National Security Council for Iraq and Syria at the White House, Zahra Bell, according to the website.

The visit was the first for the American delegation to the areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) since Joe Biden became president.

The delegation met top officials in the SDF and the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) and senior members of the Council, as well as tribal notables in Raqqa, in addition to military figures from the Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State (ISIS) and humanitarian actors.

The Assistant Secretary of State stressed the commitment of the US to cooperate and coordinate in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, the continuation of stability in northeastern Syria, and the delivery of stabilization assistance to liberated areas to ensure the complete defeat of ISIS.

The US State Department said that the Acting Assistant Foreign Minister “stressed his country’s commitment to support all efforts aimed at a political solution to the Syrian conflict and responding to the humanitarian needs in Syria.”

The US official added that his country would work with “like-minded countries to ensure that cross-border assistance is re-delegated to Syria.”

In January 2020, the UN Security Council closed Tel Kocher (Yaroubia) border crossing between Syria and Iraq due to a Russian-Chinese veto.

Previously, UN agencies and international relief organizations used the crossing to deliver humanitarian aid to areas in northeastern Syria.

The UN has to obtain permission from the Syrian government to transfer aid to northeastern Syria. The Syrian permission is “often withheld or delayed,” according to a report by Human Rights Watch.

Following the meeting, the US-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS sent military reinforcements to its bases north of Hassakeh, northeastern Syria, following a visit of a high-level delegation from the US State Department to the region.

Ten trucks loaded with military vehicles, fuel transferring machinery, and logistical materials headed to Qasrik base north of Hassakeh.

The reinforcements entered Syria yesterday coming from the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, a source accompanying the convoy said.

The US-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS continues to reinforce its bases in northeastern Syria.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.