Presidential Candidate Abdullah Salloum Abdullah Presents His Electoral Platform

Presidential contender Abdullah Abdullah has revealed the policies which define his candidacy, writes SANA.

The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic representing the Socialist Unionist Party, Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, called on all Syrians to unite to confront any problem or danger that may threaten their country.

In an interview with the Alikhbaria Syria TV channel on Monday evening, Abdullah said that “he is a candidate for the Socialist Unionist Party and his candidacy is a decision by the party which decided to take part in the 2021 presidential elections and chose him as a candidate,” adding that he accepted this task from his party and he is committed to the party’s decision.

Abdullah’s electoral platform stresses that it is not possible to get out of the crisis in Syria before eradicating terrorism and expelling the US, Turkish, and Israeli occupiers, and completely liberating Syrian lands.

Abduallah added that this is necessary to guarantee a safe return of the displaced Syrians to their homeland and provide the needed services for them to continue their daily lives.

Abdullah stressed that any terrorist or occupier cannot leave the land without resistance, which is required from all Syrians, adding that “popular resistance is essential to defeat the occupier which plunders the resources of the country. Therefore, it must be backed by the Syrian state.”

He promised to preserve Syria’s independent decision without foreign dictations and called for a serious fight against corruption that is present in institutions and in people.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.