Assad’s Regime Forces Economic Actors to Fund His Campaign and Imposes Compulsory Marches

The Syrian regime is forcing a development committee to cover the cost of Assad’s election campaign, reports The Levant News.

According to media sources in Damascus, the Syrian regime has forced a development committee operating in the city of Tal, in western rural Damascus, to cover the cost of Syrian regime President Bashar al-Assad’s election campaign in the city.

According to Sowt Al-Asima, Ahmed al-Miro, the secretary of the Baath Party division in Tal, sent a letter requesting that the city’s development committee take part in the election campaign.

According to the sources, Miro demanded that the committee host a breakfast feast for members of the Baath Party’s rural Damascus branch during Ramadan. The breakfast reportedly cost more than 20 million Syrian pounds.

The Tal Development Committee was established in 2019 after opposition groups left the city. The committee solicited financial assistance and donations from expatriate residents of the city. These fundraising efforts aimed to establish service projects in Tal, such as opening roads, maintaining medical and education facilities, drilling wells, and other objectives.

In a similar context, mosques in communities across eastern Ghouta, in rural Damascus, called on residents through loudspeakers to gather and march in support of Assad, bearing Syrian flags and images of him.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.