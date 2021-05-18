The Regime Imposes Customs Duties on Personal Belongings for Returnees 

The Syrian government has re-imposed customs duties on Syrians returning from countries of asylum, according to Sowt Al-Asima.

On Sunday, May 16, the Syrian regime’s prime minister issued a decree to re-impose customs duties on the personal belongings of Syrians returning from countries of asylum.

UN Resolution 682 called for the abolition of Resolution 4412, which was issued in 2006. Resolution 4412 stated that Syrians permanently returning to Syria were exempted from customs duties on their personal belongings, tools, and household furniture, according to the Emaar Syria website.

The website noted that Article 178 of Customs Law 4412 exempted Syrians permanently returning to Syria from fees and taxes on personal belongings, tools and home furniture, personal gifts, and travel items intended for personal use, “except for cars.”

Article 178 of the Customs Law also exempted from customs duties furniture and personal belongings that Syrian residents had taken with them from Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.