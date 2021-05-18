Assad Discusses With Abkhazian President Areas for Bilateral Cooperation 

Syria has welcomed the President of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania, as part of a five-day visit to the country, reports Al-Watan.

On Monday, President Bashar al-Assad welcomed the President of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania, who is leading a high-level official delegation on a five-day visit to the Syrian Arab Republic.

Assad and Bejania held two plenary and bilateral talks, during which they discussed areas for developing bilateral cooperation in order to strengthen relations between the two countries, especially in terms of the economy, and scientific and research exchange.

It was stressed during the meeting that bilateral relations are based on a solid foundation of common interests that bring Syria and Abkhazia together. These common interests include independent decision-making, and resisting colonial domination, despite both countries’ vulnerability to war, as well as economic and political terrorism. The meeting emphasized that the countries share diverse social fabrics and common amity.

The meeting also discussed several political topics, including the situations in Syria and Abkhazia, the pressures imposed on both countries, the massacres committed by Israel in the Palestinian territories, Israel’s continued violations of Palestinian rights, the situation in Ukraine and the Russian Crimean Republic, and attempts at Western escalations against the Russian Federation.

The Abkhazian president had an official reception upon his arrival at the Presidential Palace, where Assad led the welcoming party.

The delegation of the Republic of Abkhazia includes Valery Kvarchia, Speaker of the National Assembly, Alkhas Kvitsina, Head of Administration for the President’s Office, Beslan Goboa, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Christina Ozgan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Daur Kofi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tamuraz Kheshba, Minister of Tourism, and Bagrat Khutaba, Ambassador of the Republic of Abkhazia in Damascus.

Comment from The Observer

In 2018, Damascus announced diplomatic relations with the southern states of Abkhazia and Ossetia, establishing a treaty of “amity and cooperation” with the two countries.

Abkhazia, with its capital Sokhumi, is located in northwestern Georgia on the Black Sea. It has a population of 240,705 inhabitants, of whom about 70 percent are Orthodox Christians.

Abkhazia enjoys international recognition only from Russia, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Nauru, and Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.