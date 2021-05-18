Syrian Embassies Abroad Complete Measures for Presidential Elections

Syrian embassies across the world have completed their preparations for holding the presidential elections for Syrians abroad, writes The Syria Times.

In Tehran, the Syrian Ambassador to Iran, Dr. Shafiq Dayoub, affirmed that the embassy had completed the preparations needed to hold the presidential elections in accordance with the rules of the election law, its amendments, and the instructions of the Supreme Judicial Committee.

Meanwhile, in Beirut, the Syrian embassy in Lebanon completed all its procedures for Syrian citizens residing in Lebanon to exercise their constitutional right and national duty by casting their votes in the presidential elections.

In China, Dr. Fadi Wassouf, the media official at the Syrian Embassy in Beijing, told SANA that the embassy has completed all procedures related to the presidential elections.

In South Africa, Sweden, Brazil, Venezuela, and Australia, the Syrian embassies and consulates have also completed their procedures to receive Syrian citizens residing in those countries to exercise their rights in the upcoming presidential elections.

The speaker of the People’s Assembly, Hammouda Sabbagh, had set the date for holding presidential elections for Syrians abroad on May 20, and for Syrian citizens at home on May 26.

