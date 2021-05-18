Presidential Candidate Mar’ai Invites All Syrians To Participate in Presidential Elections

The Syrian Democratic Front's presidential candidate has called on all Syrians to participate in the elections, according to SANA.

The presidential candidate for the opposing Syrian Democratic Front (SDF), Mahmoud Ahmad Mar’ai, called on all Syrians to participate in the elections and choose the most-qualified candidate and the best program to serve Syria, and assured that he will respect any result decided by the Syrians.

In an interview with the Al-Souria TV channel on Sunday evening, Mar’ai indicated that he is a candidate for the SDF, which includes six parties as well as independent opposition figures and movements from the national opposition.

“After I put forward my electoral program, there are some internal and external national opposition groups that sent me messages of support for my candidacy and my electoral program,” he said.

As the first opposition candidate to participate in the presidential elections in Syria, Mar’ai addressed the Syrian people stating that “Syria is in real danger, with Syrian citizens suffering from a suffocating economic crisis, and Syrian resources being stolen by the Zionist, Turkish, and American occupiers.”

In this context, he called on all Syrians to support a government of national unity to find a political solution to the crisis and to work for the release of the “prisoners of conscience.”

Mar’ai explained that “Syria has been the target of aggression and conspiracy… and that the crisis requires a political solution with more participation and activation of political life.”

He stressed that whoever calls for tightening sanctions against Syria is a traitor as these sanctions deeply affect Syrian citizens.

“We, as a political opposition, have true demands for reform, and despite everything we suffered this far, we are not selling our homeland and we are not leaving Syria,” he noted.

“I will respect the will of the Syrian voter and any result that the Syrians decide, and I invite all Syrians to participate in these presidential elections and to choose the best program and the most-qualified candidate to serve and build Syria,” Mar’ai concluded.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.