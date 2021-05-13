Military Security Exacts Costs From Eastern Ghouta Traders for Assad’s Election Campaign

Syria’s military security has held meetings with businesses in eastern Ghouta, writes Sowt Al-Asima.

On Tuesday, May 11, regime intelligence officers held a meeting with economic and commercial actors in the cities and towns of eastern Ghouta.

Sowt Al-Asima’s correspondent reported that Colonel Naim Diob, who works for the military security branch, summoned the owners of factories, commercial companies, and wedding venues for an urgent meeting at branch headquarters in Saqba’s town center.

The correspondent added that the meeting took place with several venture capitalists in eastern Ghouta, and prominent figures from the cities and towns there.

The reporter noted that Colonel Diob, the region’s military security chief, ordered the meeting’s attendees to cover the costs of Bashar al-Assad’s election campaign in the region.

The correspondent explained that Diob ordered that some attendees print election posters and cover the costs of hanging them in the streets of eastern Ghouta. Others were tasked with setting up electoral tents and inviting local residents to them. Meanwhile, others were needed to cover hospitality costs for those visiting the tents.

Sowt Al-Asima published a video tour of various Damascus neighborhoods, which showed the proliferation of Assad posters in all neighborhoods ahead of the presidential elections, which are scheduled for May 26.

Over the past few days, Sowt Al-Asima correspondents tracked the removal of images of Fourth Division commander Maher al-Assad, which were hanging near checkpoints located in Damascus and rural Damascus. At the same time, regime intelligence warned the owners of cars bearing images of Maher to remove them immediately and replace them with images of Bashar — under threat of official prosecution.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.