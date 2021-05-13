Posters Say “Don’t Elect the Tyrant” in Daraa

Posters have appeared in a city in the Daraa Governorate advising citizens not to elect the “tyrant” Bashar al-Assad, according to Etihad Press.

Alongside the Syrian opposition flag, posters appeared on shops in the city of Jassim, north of Daraa, just after midnight on Tuesday. The posters rejected Syria’s presidential elections, with the title: “Don’t elect the tyrant.”

The posters said: “Your silence kills your children,” “Don’t elect the murderer of Syria’s children,” “Don’t elect the jailers of women and children,” and “Don’t elect the criminal of our times.”

Posters also appeared on shops in the towns of Adwan and Tasil in the western countryside of the Daraa Governorate, saying: “Don’t elect the owner of barrel bombs” and “Electing the tyrant will increase homelessness in refugee camps.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.