US Treasury Removes Assad Regime Officer and Two Dutch Companies From Sanctions List

The US has removed a deceased regime general and two Dutch companies from the sanctions list, writes Baladi News.

On Tuesday, the US Treasury Department removed regime general Jamea Jamea from the sanctions list, as well as two Dutch companies that had provided fuel to the Syrian regime in 2013.

The Treasury Department published a statement on its official website, which confirmed the removal of Major-General Jamea Jamea, who was killed in the early years of the Syrian revolution in Deir-ez-Zor. Accounts of Jamea’s death vary.

The new amendment also removed Staroil and Hollebrand, which were placed on the sanctions list for transporting jet fuel to the regime in 2014. The companies had shipped jet fuel to the regime through an intermediary port in Poland, trying to circumvent sanctions. The shipments totaled more than 1,300 barrels.

A few days ago, US President Joe Biden signed a declaration extending the “state of national emergency” regarding Syria for another year. This represents Biden’s first position on Syria since he assumed office in January.

The White House issued a statement on the declaration last Thursday, which criticized the Syrian regime’s policies that support terrorist organizations and chemical weapons. According to the statement, the regime poses a threat to national security, foreign policy, and the US economy.

The US first added Jamea to the sanctions list in 2006, for his participation in abuses practiced by Assad’s forces in Lebanon, where Jamea led the Syrian military intelligence.

Born in 1954, Jamea hailed from the town of Zama in Jableh. He was given another name by the US Treasury Department, Jamea Kamel, and was the most prominent Syrian regime figure in Lebanon. He led the military intelligence branch in Beirut until 2005. Before that, he was chief of security at the Beirut International Airport.

After the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, the International Court of Justice listed Jamea Jamea, along with Lebanese and Syrian security leaders as a suspect in the assassination. Jamea returned to Syria in 2005, where the regime promoted him to the rank of brigadier. He served as head of the military intelligence branch in Deir-ez-Zor until the outbreak of the Syrian revolution, when he participated in the revolution’s repression. On October 17, 2013, he was killed by a sniper bullet, Al-Mayadeen TV reported. Several opposition figures claimed responsibility for his death.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.