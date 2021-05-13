Assad Receives Zarif to Discuss Bilateral Relations and Enhancing Cooperation

Iran’s foreign minister has discussed bilateral relations and economic cooperation with Assad, writes SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad received, on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and an accompanying delegation, to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries. The meeting also addressed the continuation of consultation and coordination at all levels, in addition to means of enhancing joint cooperation in various fields, especially at the economic level, in the interest of the two friendly countries.

The talks also tackled the developments of the political process, including the Committee of Discussing the Constitution, in addition to the field situation in Syria and the illegal US and Turkish presence, which impedes the continuation of the war against terrorism and destabilizes the situation in the region.

Discussions also dealt with the recent Israeli aggression on the Palestinian territories and Israeli practices aimed at changing the status and situation of the occupied Palestinian lands, including Jerusalem.

Zarif briefed Assad on developments of the Iranian nuclear file, the details of negotiations that are taking place around it, and the destructive role played by some parties, which aim to obstruct progress in these negotiations.

Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad also met with Zarif, where both expressed their satisfaction over the ongoing dialogue between various countries in the region and stressing the importance of cooperation and coordination at all levels, and among different countries and parties, to achieve peace and stability.

Mekdad reiterated Syria’s full support for Iran in the ongoing talks in Vienna on the nuclear agreement, noting the competence of the Iranian side in adhering to the principles and rights of the Iranian people, leading to the return of those who violated the agreement to their obligations.

In response to a question about the restoration of Syrian relations with Saudi Arabia, Mekdad said: “Syria and Iran have been working for a long time to bridge the gap of views among various Arab and Islamic countries and to benefit from all the available energies available in these two camps, and we welcome any step in this regard.”

