Assad Ends Retention of Three Categories Within His Reserve Forces

Two weeks before the elections, Assad has demobilised several categories of his reserve forces, writes Al-Souria Net.

President Bashar al-Assad has issued an administrative order ending the retention of reserve officers within his reserve forces, beginning from June this year.

The order includes both retained and reserve service officers and doctors in the Department of Medical Services, whose term of reserve service totalled two years or more up to May 31.

The administrative order also covers a third category: a class of retained and reserve officers whose term of service totals no less than seven and a half years.

The administrative order was issued two weeks before the Assad regime’s planned “presidential elections” — the second elections held since the Syrian revolution began.

This administrative order was preceded by several decisions by the Assad regime, which all amounted to “electoral propaganda.”

A few days ago, media sources from the northern Homs countryside told Syria Net that Assad regime institutions had begun to give “a final search” to people who had joined the “settlement” agreement in 2018.

Before that, the Assad regime had granted a one year deferral to all those who failed to complete compulsory military service in Dara’a province.

Assad issued an administrative decision in late 2020, in which he ordered the demobilization of certain groups within his army, and ended the retention of reserve officers and personnel.

This came months after the Assad government’s Ministry of Defense issued a similar order, announcing in March 2020 that military reserve courses would be demobilized on certain conditions, in addition to suspending conscription from April 7, 2020.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.