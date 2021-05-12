Homs Council: Syria’s Presidential Elections Are Illegal

The city council of Homs has denounced the upcoming elections as illegal and invalid, reports Baladi News.

The Homs City Council, a formal council in Idleb that has no influence in Homs, has stressed that the Syrian regime’s planned presidential elections are illegal and invalid.

“Assad remaining in power necessarily means instability, both in Syria and in the region. It will exacerbate the deteriorating economic situation because it will cement a Syrian economy dominated by the ruling, corrupt system,” the Council stressed. “Very soon, the result will be that Syria is bankrupt, destroyed, divided, and violated by many occupations.”

“Despite all the destruction, killing, and displacement the Assad regime has caused to Syrians, it insists on moving forward with the charade of a presidential election, with support from its Russian and Iranian allies. It has disregarded all voices opposed to these elections, whether from inside or outside Syria,” said the council, which represents opposition factions in central Syria’s Homs province.

The statement added: “This insistence on holding elections is accompanied by the Syrian regime’s persistent attempts to uphold formalities, despite the lack of legal and constitutional legitimacy, or international recognition. As a result, this charade outdoes all of its predecessors with its weak preparation and implementation. All those who were allowed (or ordered) to run for office are obscure figures, unknown even to their third and fourth-removed relatives. On top of that, these contenders are loyal to the existing regime, praise it, and defend its policies!”

The Council called on Syrians inside the country and abroad to boycott the elections, which would merely confirm the Assad family’s ownership of Syria and increase the country’s killing and destruction.

The Council held the Assad regime accountable for most of what had happened because it had circumvented the implementation of international resolutions. These resolutions include UN Security Council Resolutions 2254 and 2118. These resolutions stipulate that a political solution can only begin by forming a transitional governing body, and not with constitutional amendments and presidential elections.

The Council called on the international community to take responsibility and implement international resolutions relevant to Syria’s political transition. These efforts should ensure the safe return of displaced persons and refugees, release detainees, and reveal the fate of those forcibly disappeared through imprisonment by the regime.

