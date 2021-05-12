Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham Plans To Establish a Military Academy in Idleb

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham is planning to set up a military academy operating in HTS-controlled areas, according to Baladi News.

The Syrian Salvation Government of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) plans to establish a military academy in Idleb province, northwest Syria, aiming to graduate military cadres with various specializations.

According to a source, intensive meetings are taking place with officers of different ranks and specializations, defecting from regime forces.

The source added that these meetings come ahead of establishing a military academy in Idleb, which will graduate qualified military cadres and instructors for various military specializations.

The source explained that the first steps for establishing the academy are almost complete. The academy is expected to begin operating in areas controlled by HTS in the coming months.

HTS has recently launched a new management project for military recruitment in several areas of Idleb, and has allocated several offices for voluntary enlistment.

Establishing a military recruitment department in northern Syria could be a preparatory step for the military academy, which HTS plans to launch in the coming months.

“Military Recruitment Department”

On the other hand, HTS has launched a new military recruitment project in place of previous enlistment offices.

According to a knowledgeable source, HTS has launched a new project in its military recruitment areas, which it has named the “Department of Military Recruitment in Liberated Areas.”

The source explained that the newly formed administrative body replaces the group’s previous enlistment offices. The new body’s work will be similar, but more organized than before.

Many offices have been allocated to seek enlistments in the cities and towns of Atma, Harem, Jericho, Sarmada, Jisr al-Shughour, Idleb, the Northern Region Office, and the Central Region Office. Each location has been assigned an official account on the social media app “Telegram.”

The source indicated that recruitment would be voluntary, not mandatory, on the basis of former combatants enlisting to join their ranks.

After being investigated and accepted, applicants will submit to strict religious and military training in various specializations, such as “infantry, snipers, anti-aircraft gunners, and drivers for armored and unarmored vehicles.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.