Holding Presidential Elections Affirms Syria’s Adherence to Its Sovereignty: Slovak MP

A Slovakian MP has expressed his support for the Syrian presidential elections, writes SANA.

Slovakian Member of Parliament Luboš Blaha has stressed that holding the presidential elections affirms Syria’s adherence to its sovereignty and independence and its determination to move forward on the road of stability and peace.

“Western forces are working on undermining Syria’s stability and security through supporting terrorism to achieve their geopolitical interests in the region, therefore they reject any step through which the Syrian Government seeks to consolidate security and stability and to proceed with the reconstruction of the country,” Blaha said in a statement to SANA’s correspondent in Prague on Tuesday.

He noted that the Western states don’t recognize the will of the peoples and they always seek to keep other countries under their control and hegemony.

