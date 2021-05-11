Supreme Constitutional Court Announces Final Decision on List of Candidates for Presidency

Three individuals will be considered for the presidential elections later this month, writes SANA.

The Supreme Constitutional Court announced on Monday its final decision on the list of candidates for the post of President of the Syrian Arab Republic, which includes Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, Bashar Hafez al-Assad, and Mahmoud Ahmad Mar’ai.

The Chief of the Supreme Constitutional Court Mohammad Jihad al-Lahham said in a press conference that the Court General Panel studied the complaints filed with the court by the candidates for the post of president, and decided to reject them.

Lahham added that the court set the election campaign for the candidates from May 16-24, with Tuesday, May 25 planned as a day of pre-election silence.

He noted that the Court works in accordance with the Constitution and the law — based on official documents from the relevant official bodies attached to the candidacy applications — and does not pay attention to rumors, confusion, or complaints against any candidate that are not based on documents.

Meanwhile, governorates are preparing for the elections.

Citizens of Qamishli and its countryside affirmed their determination to participate in the presidential elections scheduled on May 26, saying that the process reflects the ability of the Syrian people, who have been exposed to all forms of terrorism, to practice their democratic and constitutional life.

Qamishli citizens added that the election entitlement will be a legislative victory for the Syrian Arab Army.

“I will participate in the elections to choose the most suitable candidate who would complete the process of steadfastness, confront terrorism, and contribute along with all Syrian people to rebuilding and reconstructing the country,” said Hassan Ka’aed, a citizen from the town of al-Yarubiyah.

