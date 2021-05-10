Father and Three Daughters Killed by Mine Explosion in Daraa Countryside

An unexploded mine near Daraa has killed a father and his three daughters, writes SY-24.

Unexploded ordinances remain a real concern for civilians in dozens of areas across Syria that have witnessed conflict — including Daraa, Hama, Homs, Damascus, and the Eastern region. The latest mine explosion has led to a tragic incident involving a family in the Daraa countryside.

On Saturday, a 32-year-old man, along with his three daughters, was killed when an unexploded mine detonated in Wadi al-Meliha, close to the eastern city of Izra in the Daraa countryside, according to an SY-24 correspondent.

The man was identified as Ayed Hamad al-Rahi and was part of a Bedouin tribe from the Suweida province. He had been living with his family in the eastern countryside of the Daraa province for several years working as a livestock breeder. The daughters’ names were Shahed, Raghad, and Taghrid, with the eldest girl being just 11-years old.

The mine exploded while the family was traveling by car in the eastern countryside of Daraa. This area had previously witnessed fighting between several different military factions.

