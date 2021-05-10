A Syrian Refugee In Germany Threatened With Deportation Calls for Assad’s Election

A Syrian refugee who expressed support for Assad in the presidential elections has been threatened with deportation, reports SY-24.

Kevork al-Masian, a Syrian refugee, is threatened with deportation from Germany. He is also encouraging the support of Bashar al-Assad in the upcoming presidential elections.

“Some friends have expressed interest in participating in the presidential elections at the Syrian Embassy in Berlin; in this publication, you will find every detail,” al-Masian claimed in a Facebook post, according to SY-24.

“You can participate by using your national identity card, a family registration statement, or a passport,” he said, “and after the electoral process there will be a vigil against wars, deadly sanctions, and foreign interventions.”

“Those who have a protection right status are entitled to participate in the election and enter the embassy building, while those who have the right to asylum cannot enter the embassy building but can, however, participate in the vigil without any legal problems,” he said.

Earlier this year, several media and human rights sources confirmed the intention of the German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees to withdraw asylum from Syrian refugees who support the Assad regime. The office intends to deport al-Masian to Syria after re-examining his file.

The sources pointed out that the so-called al-Masian worked for the right-wing Alternative for Germany Party (AFD), is probably of Armenian descent, and from the Syrian city of Aleppo.

