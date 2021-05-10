Trade Minister: New Way for Bread Distribution by June

Monthly quotas will replace daily rations of bread to reduce oven congestion, writes Iqtissad.

Syria’s Internal Trade Minister Talal al-Barazi said Thursday that a new mechanism for bread distribution is to be implemented in June based on monthly quotas instead of daily rations.

The new mechanism guarantees a monthly quota for each family to be received intermittently, ensuring a full balance based on the number of family members, said Barazi.

The purpose of this organizational process is to reduce congestion on the ovens in addition to determining the spatial distribution to obtain the bread, he added.

The Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection pointed out that currently the sale of bread is being implemented through accredited people, in addition to selling through designated outlets in bakeries.

The trade ministry is currently seeking to reach the highest percentage of sales of bread through accreditation by expanding their numbers, according to Barazi.

